Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the house: Spiritual wellbeing as vital for people as physical health

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 November 2020

Barry Gardiner wants designated clergy to be given access to care homes.

Barry Gardiner wants designated clergy to be given access to care homes.

©Louise Haywood-Schiefer/lhschiefer.com/2017

As we approach the end of our first week of this second lockdown, there seem to be as many different views about the new restrictions as there are people.

Some are worried about how to keep elderly relatives safe, some are facing the collapse of their business, others have just been made redundant. There is anger, confusion and fear in almost equal measure.

Managing the response to coronavirus is not easy, but patience with government appears to be wearing thin.

So this week I want to focus on one particular change that all of us might agree with.

You may also want to watch:

I have asked the health secretary why priests have been unable to administer the sacrament to those dying in care homes. I asked why rabbis have been unable to secure a Minyan to say the Kiddush. I pointed out our spiritual wellbeing and mental health are just as vital as our physical health.

My proposal is to designate priests/rabbis/imams as religious duties in care settings.

Does this mean that the atheists among us lose out key workers who would be subject to regular Covid tests and who were therefore safe to visit and attend to their? Of course not. To support the mental health of those living in a care setting or in isolation, I believe that it should be possible to designate a close family member or loved one to maintain the physical and social bonds that are so vital, particularly in old age.

Many workplaces have gone to extraordinary lengths to secure the safety of their staff – churches and synagogues, temples and mosques have done the same.

The key question is if government are prepared to recognise they provide an essential service. I believe they do.

We must understand faith is a vital part of people’s lives, never more so than when they are preparing for the end of life. To cut people off from that support is to cut them off from hope.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Hainault Lidl challenged over ‘huge number’ of shoppers not wearing masks

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Nine Redbridge parks in the running to be voted one of Britain’s best

Valentines Park is one of nine parks in the borough vying to be amongst the country's top ten green spaces. Picture: Redbridge Council

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Hainault Lidl challenged over ‘huge number’ of shoppers not wearing masks

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Nine Redbridge parks in the running to be voted one of Britain’s best

Valentines Park is one of nine parks in the borough vying to be amongst the country's top ten green spaces. Picture: Redbridge Council

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

View from the House: Government increasingly the problem

MP Wes Streeting accuses the government of

View from the house: Spiritual wellbeing as vital for people as physical health

Barry Gardiner wants designated clergy to be given access to care homes.

Gardeners plant 40,000 bulbs across Redbridge as part of Big Planting Weekend

As part of the Big Bulb Giveaway gardeners planted 40,000 bulbs across Redbridge. Picture: Redbridge Council

Have you seen 17-year-old Billy, missing from Ilford since October 19?

Have you seen Billy, 17, missing from Ilford since October 19? Picture: Met Police

Have you seen Tilly, 14, missing from Ilford?

Have you seen Tilly, 14, who has been missing from Ilford since November 12? Picture: Met Police