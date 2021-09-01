Call for witnesses after fatal four-vehicle crash in Chigwell

Published: 3:20 PM September 1, 2021

Essex Police is appealing for information about a fatal crash on the M11 on July 25. - Credit: PA WIRE

A woman died following a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the M11 in Chigwell.

The collision took place on the motorway's southbound carriageway just after the Chigwell slip road at around 5.20pm on Sunday, July 25.

It involved a blue BMW xDrive Sport, a navy blue Mercedes C350 Sport, a black Toyota Auris and a white recovery truck.

A woman in her 90s, a passenger in the BMW, died in hospital six days later.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

You can submit footage and a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the "live chat" button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

People can also call 101 quoting incident number 1049 of 25 July or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.