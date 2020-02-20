Search

South Woodford fashion designer wins award for couture wedding outfits

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 20 February 2020

South Woodford designer Mani Kohli with Theresa May. Picture: Mani Kohli

South Woodford designer Mani Kohli with Theresa May. Picture: Mani Kohli

A fashion designer who has dressed PMs, royalty and movie stars was awarded as designer of the year.

Actress Sunny Leone featured in a design by Mani Kohli. Picture: Mani KohliActress Sunny Leone featured in a design by Mani Kohli. Picture: Mani Kohli

Mani Kohli, founder of Khubsoorat Collection in South Woodford, has been designing couture South Asian outfits since 1985 and last week she won the Wedding Outfit Designer of the Year title at the Britain Asian Wedding Awards.

Mani, who lives in Chigwell, has a long history of turning heads with her couture outfits, and she designed clothing for the film Bend it Like Beckham and dressed the likes of Theresa May, and Bollywood actors Sunny Leone and Shahrukh Khan.

She told the Recorder: "When I first opened my boutique in 1985 there were hardly any other South Asian designers in the area but now there is an  endless amount of them since there is such a high demand."

Mani has dressed PMs, royalty and Bollywood stars. Picture: Mani KohliMani has dressed PMs, royalty and Bollywood stars. Picture: Mani Kohli

She said she was surprised she was even nominated for the designer of the year award but was very excited to win the accolade.

