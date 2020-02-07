Family of Woodford Green air cadet killed at 25 mentors future leaders

Ajvir Singh Sandhu's family are promoting future leaders through their foundation after they tragically lost their son in 2016. Photo: Amrik Sandhu Archant

The parents of a jet pilot killed at the age of 25 are promoting a grants scheme in his name to continue his legacy of mentorship.

Amrik Sandhu and his daughter Sabinder. Picture: Nari Sandhu Amrik Sandhu and his daughter Sabinder. Picture: Nari Sandhu

Ajvir Singh Sandhu tragically lost his life in a civilian air accident, while training for the RAF in North Yorkshire in 2016.

He attended the 241 Air Cadet Squadron for seven years, rising to the rank of Cadet Warrant Officer.

Ajvir Singh Sandhu. Picture: Nari Sandhu Ajvir Singh Sandhu. Picture: Nari Sandhu

Ajvir was driven to be a fast jet pilot - meaning his planes travelled faster than most commercial planes - since the age of 13 but along the way he always put his peers above him and helped them excel.

His parents formed the Ajvir Singh Sandhu Leadership Foundation to honour his legacy and are promoting a grants scheme of up to £500 to unlock new leaders.

Ajvir Singh Sandhu received the Hennessy Trophy and Philip Sassoon Memorial Prize at the RAF College Cranwell Graduation parade. Ajvir Singh Sandhu received the Hennessy Trophy and Philip Sassoon Memorial Prize at the RAF College Cranwell Graduation parade.

Ajvir's mum Nari told the Recorder: "Ajvir was ambitious and wanted to succeed but always wanted to help others first so we want to carry that on and help to build new leaders within the community."

Since they launched the foundation they have mentored 18 students at Riverside School in Barking and through the grants programme have supported a Team GB canoeist and a young woman who gave a talk on climate change and forced migrations.

Anyone between the ages of 11-25 can apply to help them in a leadership role whether to request funds to take a course, pay the cost of travel related to a project or lead an event to benefit the community.

Young leaders need to apply through an organisation they are working with and one of the only requirements is that applicants need to give back to the community through coaching and mentorships.

Nari said: "The grants are not restricted to military and we want to help out anyone who is passionate in their field but needs some support to help get to a leadership position."

Last year the foundation held a dragon boat race and raised over £8,000 but this year Ajvir's dad, Amrik is taking matters into his own hands, or feet to be more specific, by running 12 half marathons in 12 months with a goal of raising £12,000.

He will be running all over Europe from Madeira to Madrid and Malaga.

Information on the leadership foundation can be found at https://ajvirlf.com/ and if you wish to donate to Amrik's half marathon fundraiser visit virginmoneygiving.com/fund/amrik12in12ajvirlf.com.