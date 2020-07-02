Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June. Archant

The family of a 15-year-old boy from Ilford who died at Newbury Park station in June have released a tribute to him.

Zain was the eldest of four siblings, who loved playing football and computer games with his friends. Zain was the eldest of four siblings, who loved playing football and computer games with his friends.

Zain Pervez was described by his loved ones as a wonderful, sweet boy, who had a calm temperament, and always took things in his stride.

His family said: “Being the eldest of four, Zain was always special to his siblings. He would always look out for them and care for them in many ways.

“He was very responsible and protective and made sure his siblings studied and behaved well.”

“As Zain grew from a boy into a teenager, we could see the man that he would become – strong, steadfast and assured.

“He helped us out with household chores and always showed willingness to make us proud.

“Zain loved football and playing computer games with his friends.

“Zain was a teenager growing into a young man – a young man with so much enthusiasm and with so many plans for the future.

“Zain was adored by his family and we are so saddened by this news.

“To lose our son is heart-breaking – it has come as such a shock to us all. Zain will be dearly missed.”

Zain died on Friday, June 12 and police are not treating his death as suspicious.