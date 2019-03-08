Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fun for all the family at annual Fairlop Fair in Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 08 July 2019

Water activites and sports were on offer again at Fairlop Fair 2019. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Water activites and sports were on offer again at Fairlop Fair 2019. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Archant

Families made the most of the sunshine at the annual Fairlop Fair on Saturday, July 6.

Entertainers and music was organised by Chris Wyatt and Steve Collins of the Redbridge Music Lounge. Picture: Ron JeffriesEntertainers and music was organised by Chris Wyatt and Steve Collins of the Redbridge Music Lounge. Picture: Ron Jeffries

The event, held at Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Road, Barkingside, drew large crows and visitors enjoyed dance and drama performances, arts and crafts activities, water sports and even the return of the annual cardboard boat race.

The fete dates back to the 18th century and was traditionally held on the first Friday in July.

Entertainers and music was organised by Chris Wyatt and Steve Collins of the Redbridge Music Lounge. Picture: Ron JeffriesEntertainers and music was organised by Chris Wyatt and Steve Collins of the Redbridge Music Lounge. Picture: Ron Jeffries

You may also want to watch:

Resident Ron Jeffries said: "It is a great family event, with many free attractions, different foods on sale, entertainers and great music organised by Chris Wyatt and Steve Collins of the Redbridge Music Lounge."

Fairlop Fair 2019. Picture: Ron JeffriesFairlop Fair 2019. Picture: Ron Jeffries

The Fair was founded by Daniel Day who would to take a party of friends to eat bacon and beans in the shade of the Fairlop Oak.

By about 1725 this private picnic had developed into a regular fair, before it stopped being held around 1900.

Fairlop Fair 2019. Picture: Ron JeffriesFairlop Fair 2019. Picture: Ron Jeffries

But in 2012, the fair was revived at Fairlop Waters Country Park and it is now in its eighth year.

Most Read

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Council house sales falling in Redbridge, figures show

Council house sales have fallen in Redbridge over the last year. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Work will start on demolishing Ilford Station in winter 2019 says Network Rail

The design for Ilford Station. Picture: Network Rail

Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Council house sales falling in Redbridge, figures show

Council house sales have fallen in Redbridge over the last year. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Work will start on demolishing Ilford Station in winter 2019 says Network Rail

The design for Ilford Station. Picture: Network Rail

Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove ‘everybody wrong’

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Ilford FC announce appointment of new first team manager

Ilford FC signage at Cricklefields Stadium (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers defender Onariase encouraged by team spirit

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex clash with Yorkshire ‘pretty even’ says McGrath

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Matt Fisher during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists