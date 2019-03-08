Fun for all the family at annual Fairlop Fair in Barkingside

Water activites and sports were on offer again at Fairlop Fair 2019. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Families made the most of the sunshine at the annual Fairlop Fair on Saturday, July 6.

Entertainers and music was organised by Chris Wyatt and Steve Collins of the Redbridge Music Lounge. Picture: Ron Jeffries Entertainers and music was organised by Chris Wyatt and Steve Collins of the Redbridge Music Lounge. Picture: Ron Jeffries

The event, held at Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Road, Barkingside, drew large crows and visitors enjoyed dance and drama performances, arts and crafts activities, water sports and even the return of the annual cardboard boat race.

The fete dates back to the 18th century and was traditionally held on the first Friday in July.

Resident Ron Jeffries said: "It is a great family event, with many free attractions, different foods on sale, entertainers and great music organised by Chris Wyatt and Steve Collins of the Redbridge Music Lounge."

The Fair was founded by Daniel Day who would to take a party of friends to eat bacon and beans in the shade of the Fairlop Oak.

By about 1725 this private picnic had developed into a regular fair, before it stopped being held around 1900.

But in 2012, the fair was revived at Fairlop Waters Country Park and it is now in its eighth year.