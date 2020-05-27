Family appeals for help in finding missing Clayhall teenager with Aspergers

The family of a missing 17-year-old with Asperger syndrome is appealing to the public for information in tracking him down.

Yoshi McDermott, 17, was last seen leaving his Clayhall home this morning (Wednesday, May 27) around 5.45am.

Yoshi, who attends Ilford County High School, is 5ft, 9in and is of a slim build.

Dad Michael McDermott said Yoshi was stressed studying for his A levels and described his son as quiet and introverted.

Yoshi doesn’t have his phone with him and his family suspects he may have used the Underground to travel somewhere in London.

Clayhall resident Shamik Ghosh said the community is keeping its eyes open to try to find Yoshi.

He said: “Even in these trying times, it is heartening that the community has come together to help the family.

“Hundreds of messages have been sent around across the borough and also neighbouring boroughs via social media.

“We are all praying that Yoshi is found soon and doing our best to search for him.

“And if Yoshi and whoever he is with reads this, please make contact with someone you trust (a friend, family member, the police, your teacher) and let them know you are safe.”

If you have seen Yoshi please get in touch with his dad Michael at 07784719907.