Urgent appeal for baby clothes and toys after Ilford family loses everything in fire

Adil Kayani said he and his family lost everything in the fire at their flat in York Road. Picture: Adil Kayani Archant

An Ilford family who lost everything in a fire last week are appealing to the public for help.

Four fire engines were called to the family's home on Friday, December 20, and firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze in the conservatory.

Adil Kayani, who lived in the flat with his wife and their 11-month-old baby and seven-year-old boy, said they lost everything in the fire.

The dad-of-two has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the family to get back on their feet and he has asked the Recorder to help put out an appeal to the public for baby clothes, a pushchair, a cot, baby bottles and toys.

If you have any items which you can donate, you can contact Mr Kayani using the email at the end of this story.

Mr Kayani said: "Everything is gone, our Christmas presents, all my wife's belongings, nothing in that room is left, but at least everyone is fine.

"I have nothing left. My seven-year-old child has no clothes, no toys and all his Christmas gifts were burned to the ground. My 11-month-old baby girl lost everything.

"Nothing was left or salvaged from the fire.

"Any help that can be given or any support would be much appreciated.

"I know with the time of the year it's hard but please, any donation would be a great help as I need all the help I can to rebuild our life."

You can donate here to the family's fundraising page or if you have any household items, baby toys or clothes you could donate to the family, you can contact Mr Kayani by email at adil_kayani1987@hotmail.co.uk.