Ilford’s Welcome Centre keeps homeless fed with help from regular donors and volunteers
PUBLISHED: 09:58 01 June 2020
Archant
An Ilford community centre has been helping to feed homeless people in temporary accommodations thanks to donations from friendly neighbours and businesses.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic the Welcome Centre has been preparing and delivering food to supported accommodation projects, hostels and B&B’s throughout the borough.
The centre has received regular donations from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara, Shir Guru Ravidass Mission London, One Third Soup Kitchen, Fairlop Lions, charity Fareshare and Lidl.
They’ve also received help from members of the public who wanted to do their part during the lockdown.
Indu Bhatia, Pooja Chotai, Ghulam Dadabhoy and Pardeep Lal have helped by providing pizzas, assorted takeaway and cooking hundreds of meals.
Manager Sonia Lynch said they have been getting a lot of Indian food donations so alternative cuisines would be appreciated as well as a restaurant which would be interested in sponsoring them for a day of the week with takeaways.
