Search

Advanced search

Ilford’s Welcome Centre keeps homeless fed with help from regular donors and volunteers

PUBLISHED: 09:58 01 June 2020

The Welcome Centre has been delivering meals to homeless people in temporary accommodation. Picture: Sonia Lynch

The Welcome Centre has been delivering meals to homeless people in temporary accommodation. Picture: Sonia Lynch

Archant

An Ilford community centre has been helping to feed homeless people in temporary accommodations thanks to donations from friendly neighbours and businesses.

Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara has been providing regular donations. Picture: Sonia LynchSingh Sabha London East Gurdwara has been providing regular donations. Picture: Sonia Lynch

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic the Welcome Centre has been preparing and delivering food to supported accommodation projects, hostels and B&B’s throughout the borough.

You may also want to watch:

The centre has received regular donations from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara, Shir Guru Ravidass Mission London, One Third Soup Kitchen, Fairlop Lions, charity Fareshare and Lidl.

They’ve also received help from members of the public who wanted to do their part during the lockdown.

They have also received a large supply of Easter eggs from Lidl earlier this month. Picture: Sonia LynchThey have also received a large supply of Easter eggs from Lidl earlier this month. Picture: Sonia Lynch

Indu Bhatia, Pooja Chotai, Ghulam Dadabhoy and Pardeep Lal have helped by providing pizzas, assorted takeaway and cooking hundreds of meals.

Manager Sonia Lynch said they have been getting a lot of Indian food donations so alternative cuisines would be appreciated as well as a restaurant which would be interested in sponsoring them for a day of the week with takeaways.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Redbridge Council issues safety guidance on re-opening schools while boycott looms

Redbridge council issued guidance on schools that are opening up next week. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Coronavirus: After record time on ventilator and 52 days in ICU Redbridge man battles his way back from virus

Rohit Patel spent a record amount of time on a ventilator at King George Hospital battling Covid-19. Picture: Chandni Patel

Recorder letters: Respect parks, King George Hospital, Anderson School and support for NHS staff

Empty water bottles are being dumped in South Park.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Redbridge Council issues safety guidance on re-opening schools while boycott looms

Redbridge council issued guidance on schools that are opening up next week. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Coronavirus: After record time on ventilator and 52 days in ICU Redbridge man battles his way back from virus

Rohit Patel spent a record amount of time on a ventilator at King George Hospital battling Covid-19. Picture: Chandni Patel

Recorder letters: Respect parks, King George Hospital, Anderson School and support for NHS staff

Empty water bottles are being dumped in South Park.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Coronavirus: Championship set for June 20 restart

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Ilford’s Welcome Centre keeps homeless fed with help from regular donors and volunteers

The Welcome Centre has been delivering meals to homeless people in temporary accommodation. Picture: Sonia Lynch

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko
Drive 24