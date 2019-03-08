International Women’s Day 2019: Redbridge Sikh and Ahmadiyya Muslim women’s groups unite for gender equality

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association held an exhibition at Fullwell Cross Library last week to mark International Women's Day. Photo: Samina Sidiqqi Archant

Faith groups have been gathering across the borough in support of women’s rights and to promote a more gender-balanced world.

Around 130 members of the Sikh Women's Alliance gathered in Ilford to mark International Women's Day on Sunday, March 10. Photo: Balvinder Saund Around 130 members of the Sikh Women's Alliance gathered in Ilford to mark International Women's Day on Sunday, March 10. Photo: Balvinder Saund

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association held an exhibition at Fullwell Cross Library, in High Street, Barkingside, to celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8.

The group’s Samina Sidiqqi said: “Our community motto is ‘love for all hatred for none’ and we always work for the betterment and equality for women in society and worldwide.”

Exhibited were photos of female inventors from east London, Mother Theresa and Anges Marshall, among others.

On Sunday, around 130 members of the Sikh Women’s Alliance also came together dressed in pink and purple at the Karamsar Centre, in High Road, Ilford.

The group’s Balvinder Saund said: “Women need to support each another and find their voices to make a difference.

“Many religious and political arenas are still devoid of women members who need to be encouraged to train and mentor new recruits to gain confidence and experience.”

The event featured talks from Redbridge Mayor Debbie Kaur-Thiara; Jasbinder Kaur Sanghera, of the Forced Marriage Campaign; Minreet Kaur, from the Sikh Channel and Bollywood TV star from Seven Kings Shahnaz Rizwan.