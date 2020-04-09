Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of thousands of followers of Christian, Islamic and Jewish faiths in Redbridge finding new ways to worship during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 April 2020

Followers across the borough are finding new ways to worship their faiths during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Followers across the borough are finding new ways to worship their faiths during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

PA Wire/PA Images

Hundreds of thousands of followers of the Christian, Islamic and Jewish faiths in Redbridge will be finding new ways to worship during the coronavirus lockdown.

With several major religious festivals either under way or fast approaching, many people across the world are getting creative in order to celebrate while in isolation.

Office for National Statistics figures show that Redbridge was home to 120,596 Christians in 2018, the most recent year with available data.

They will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus after his crucifixion on Easter Sunday (April 12).

In the lead-up to this, some people fast for Lent, while others give up certain foods. This reflects the biblical account of Jesus fasting for forty days in the wilderness.

On its website, the Church of England says: “While worship in our churches is suspended, our joy in the resurrection is not to be silenced.

“Across the country, churches are finding ways to join in loving and praying for the communities they serve.

“As we are largely confined to our homes and physically separated from one another, we need to find ‘the church within’.”

An Easter Day service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury will be broadcast on Facebook, while more than 1,000 church leaders across the country will also host live streams.

Meanwhile, the National Methodist Choir of Great Britain is holding an online choir on Easter Sunday at 4pm.

The figures also show that there were 84,993 Muslims living in Redbridge in 2018.

The holy month of Ramadan begins on April 23. Muslims fast from dawn until sunset during this time, and would usually then gather with family and friends in the evening for the Iftar meal, when the fast is broken.

You may also want to watch:

It is a time of spiritual devotion, and one of giving, when people are encouraged to be charitable.

The Muslim Council of Britain has prepared an information “toolkit” to provide advice during the Covid-19 outbreak.

It says: “Many community groups are exploring alternative ways of keeping connected, including live streaming services, community radio stations and hot iftar meal drop-offs to neighbours.”

The document also recommends that people start fasting regularly to prepare themselves for Ramadan.

“Also, maybe it’s a good time to rethink your diet – some staples are now hard to come by, but unsurprisingly, fresh foods (such as fruits and vegetables) seem widely available,” it adds.

The 14,631 members of Redbridge’s Jewish community began celebrating the festival of Passover on Wednesday (April 8), which will last until April 16.

Passover – or Pesach – is a time when Jewish people commemorate Moses leading the Israelites out of slavery in ancient Egypt.

Jews celebrate by eating a ceremonial meal called the Seder, reading the story of their ancestors’ exodus, and praying.

The Movement for Reform Judaism has posted an online version of the Haggadah – the text that recounts the Jewish liberation from slavery – on its website.

It has also written guidelines for people who want to use the video conferencing service Zoom for virtual religious services.

Its website says: “We are alongside all of our communities throughout this difficult and unprecedented time.”

There were an estimated 32.2 million Christians across Britain in 2018, according to the ONS data.

This was followed by 3.4 million Muslims, 953,000 Hindus and 311,000 Jews. Around 25 million people were recorded as having no religion.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Concerns over quick Do Not Resuscitate decisions at BHRUT as patients’ family speak out

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Flood of complaints at taxpayer-funded Chigwell special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Son of Goodmayes Hospital nurse who died of coronavirus asks why he was not tested

Thomas Harvey with his son Thomas. Picture: Harvey family

Ram raiders smash into Woodford Green shop and escape before police arrive

Ram raiders smashed into the Sainsbury's in Woodford Green early this morning. Picture: Elisabete Lopes

Ilford woman uses holiday savings to donate 200 meals to area hospitals

Bibash Sen donating 100 meals to the staff at Queen's Hospital.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Concerns over quick Do Not Resuscitate decisions at BHRUT as patients’ family speak out

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Flood of complaints at taxpayer-funded Chigwell special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Son of Goodmayes Hospital nurse who died of coronavirus asks why he was not tested

Thomas Harvey with his son Thomas. Picture: Harvey family

Ram raiders smash into Woodford Green shop and escape before police arrive

Ram raiders smashed into the Sainsbury's in Woodford Green early this morning. Picture: Elisabete Lopes

Ilford woman uses holiday savings to donate 200 meals to area hospitals

Bibash Sen donating 100 meals to the staff at Queen's Hospital.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing PPE produced by Bancroft's School. Picture: John Peters

Easter Sunday message from Archbishop of Canterbury: Care for each other and do not be afraid

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave his Easter sermon from his kitchen. Picture: PA

Follow lockdown to keep others safe says Queen in first Easter address

The Queen made a broadcast last Sunday and again this Easter weekend. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Recorder letters: Green waste, political point scoring, Goodmayes’ Tesco and Labour leader

Redbridge Council has suspended recycling and green waste collections because of Covd-19.
Drive 24