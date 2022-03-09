Public consultation to take place on Fairlop Waters masterplan

Fairlop Waters is set to double in size when the project is complete - Credit: Ken Mears

The latest plans for the revamp of Fairlop Waters Country Park have been backed by Redbridge cabinet members.

A group of residents have been co-designing features of the upgraded park, which is set to double in size over the next decade.

Designs show a 6.7km trail, which will lead from a new visitors centre at the boating lake to an entrance close to Barkingside Station.

It will take visitors past a 'naturalised river' and conservation area, a wild swimming lake and a new Aldborough Hall Nature Reserve, which will be home to grazing longhorn cattle.

The new land to expand the park will come from the former golf course, which closed permanently during the pandemic, and the return of land previously used as a gravel quarry.

Deputy leader Kam Rai told an overview and scrutiny committee on March 7: “We all wanted to keep the green space… which is why we took the decision to close the golf course and now have another 136 acres to go into the country park.

“We really want to ensure it retains its country feel."

Cabinet members endorsed the masterplan on March 8 and a formal public consultation will now begin.