News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Public consultation to take place on Fairlop Waters masterplan

Logo Icon

Josh Mellor, LDRS

Published: 12:58 PM March 9, 2022
The council is converting 250 acres of depleted gravel quarries into open space, nearly doubling the

Fairlop Waters is set to double in size when the project is complete - Credit: Ken Mears

The latest plans for the revamp of Fairlop Waters Country Park have been backed by Redbridge cabinet members.

A group of residents have been co-designing features of the upgraded park, which is set to double in size over the next decade.

Designs show a 6.7km trail, which will lead from a new visitors centre at the boating lake to an entrance close to Barkingside Station.

It will take visitors past a 'naturalised river' and conservation area, a wild swimming lake and a new Aldborough Hall Nature Reserve, which will be home to grazing longhorn cattle.

The new land to expand the park will come from the former golf course, which closed permanently during the pandemic, and the return of land previously used as a gravel quarry.

Deputy leader Kam Rai told an overview and scrutiny committee on March 7: “We all wanted to keep the green space… which is why we took the decision to close the golf course and now have another 136 acres to go into the country park. 

“We really want to ensure it retains its country feel."

Most Read

  1. 1 Cash stolen from safe in 'gunpoint robbery' of shop
  2. 2 Bend it like Yasmin: Muslim woman trains football coaches to #breakthebias
  3. 3 Heritage: The original Valentines Lido, Redbridge's finest
  1. 4 IWD: Ilford mum overcomes barriers to host women's awards ceremony
  2. 5 Redbridge's 'forgotten icon' brought back to the stage
  3. 6 Ilford dog breeder killed baby girl in 'terrible assault', court told
  4. 7 Ricardo Fuller death: Two years on, fresh appeal issued to find wanted men
  5. 8 IWD: Meet the east London grandma who has fostered almost 1,000 cats
  6. 9 Jailed: East London offenders locked up in February
  7. 10 Dagenham woman joins Alan Carr on BBC One interior design show

Cabinet members endorsed the masterplan on March 8 and a formal public consultation will now begin.

Redbridge Council
Redbridge News

Don't Miss

High Road, Ilford

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
L-R: Islam Ilyas, Josie Le, Zain Hafiz,  Raeesa Hussain, Charlotte Morton, Kazmeen ul-Hassan, Ilyan Benamor, Nabel Islam

Education News

Teens win places at private schools such as Eton

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Dr Devindranauth Sawh, one of three GPs at the practice, said the report published on April 20 was '

London Live News

Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Valentines Lido at Valentines Park in Gants Hill, Redbridge, London

London Live News | Gallery

Past and present collide as council commits to resurrecting Valentines Lido

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon