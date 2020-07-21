Family fun returns to Fairlop Waters Country Park
PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 July 2020
Fairlop Fair was cancelled this year but the country park was able to spring back to life with Kidz World.
As lockdown was eased Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Road, Barkingside, returned to being “a place of fun and happiness” but with social distancing guidelines in place.
Resident Ron Jeffries said it was so good to see the popular park being used again after months of lockdown.
He said: “People seemed to respect the social distancing guidelines in place and it was well maintained.
“Kidz World for the under 12s and their families was a place of fun and happiness, whilst the water sports on the lake attracted those who wanted to cool down in the warm sunshine.
“The Boathouse was open for refreshment and watching the Canada geese was much enjoyed.”
The Fairlop Fair, which dates back to the 18th century, is normally held on the first weekend of July.
