Family fun returns to Fairlop Waters Country Park

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 July 2020

Fairlop Waters Country Park saw families return this weekend with Kidz World. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Fairlop Waters Country Park saw families return this weekend with Kidz World. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Archant

Fairlop Fair was cancelled this year but the country park was able to spring back to life with Kidz World.

The annual Fairlop Fair, which is held the first week of July, was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ron JeffriesThe annual Fairlop Fair, which is held the first week of July, was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ron Jeffries

As lockdown was eased Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Road, Barkingside, returned to being “a place of fun and happiness” but with social distancing guidelines in place.

Resident Ron Jeffries said it was so good to see the popular park being used again after months of lockdown.

The water activities were a big hit on the warm day. Picture: Ron JeffriesThe water activities were a big hit on the warm day. Picture: Ron Jeffries

You may also want to watch:

He said: “People seemed to respect the social distancing guidelines in place and it was well maintained.

There were social distancing guidelines in place which were respected by attendees. Picture: Ron JeffriesThere were social distancing guidelines in place which were respected by attendees. Picture: Ron Jeffries

“Kidz World for the under 12s and their families was a place of fun and happiness, whilst the water sports on the lake attracted those who wanted to cool down in the warm sunshine.

“The Boathouse was open for refreshment and watching the Canada geese was much enjoyed.”

The Fairlop Fair, which dates back to the 18th century, is normally held on the first weekend of July.

