Fairlop Lions gives £6,000 towards new minibus for Woodford Green disabled children’s charity

Former Lions Club president Iqbal Abdeali, Elhap's Rachel Joseph and current Lions Club president Amarjit Soora. Photo: Fairlop Lions Club Archant

An Ilford community group has donated £6,000 to help a Woodford Green playground for special needs children buy a new minibus.

Fairlop Lions Club, based in Eton Road, presented a cheque to Roding Lane North charity Every Life has a Purpose (Elhap) this week.

Club president Amarjit Soora, who selected Elhap as this year’s chosen charity, said: “We were very honoured to present them with a cheque for £6,000 being the balance needed towards their much needed minibus.

“Their current minibus has done nearly 20 years’ service and unfortunately is not as reliable as it needs to be.

“The new minibus will make a great difference to all the users of the centre, as well as the staff, parents and carers.

“May they continue to enjoy their trips and excursions.”

This year the club raised more than £12,000 through their annual walk and raffle.