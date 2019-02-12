Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fairlop Lions gives £6,000 towards new minibus for Woodford Green disabled children’s charity

PUBLISHED: 15:41 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 20 February 2019

Former Lions Club president Iqbal Abdeali, Elhap's Rachel Joseph and current Lions Club president Amarjit Soora. Photo: Fairlop Lions Club

Former Lions Club president Iqbal Abdeali, Elhap's Rachel Joseph and current Lions Club president Amarjit Soora. Photo: Fairlop Lions Club

Archant

An Ilford community group has donated £6,000 to help a Woodford Green playground for special needs children buy a new minibus.

President Amarjit Soora, Elhap's Rachel Joseph and former Lions Club president Iqbal Abdeali. Photo: Fairlop Lions Club President Amarjit Soora, Elhap's Rachel Joseph and former Lions Club president Iqbal Abdeali. Photo: Fairlop Lions Club

Fairlop Lions Club, based in Eton Road, presented a cheque to Roding Lane North charity Every Life has a Purpose (Elhap) this week.

Club president Amarjit Soora, who selected Elhap as this year’s chosen charity, said: “We were very honoured to present them with a cheque for £6,000 being the balance needed towards their much needed minibus.

“Their current minibus has done nearly 20 years’ service and unfortunately is not as reliable as it needs to be.

“The new minibus will make a great difference to all the users of the centre, as well as the staff, parents and carers.

Former Lions Club president Iqbal Abdeali, Elhap's Rachel Joseph and current Lions Club president Amarjit Soora. Photo: Fairlop Lions ClubFormer Lions Club president Iqbal Abdeali, Elhap's Rachel Joseph and current Lions Club president Amarjit Soora. Photo: Fairlop Lions Club

“May they continue to enjoy their trips and excursions.”

This year the club raised more than £12,000 through their annual walk and raffle.

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Man, 22, dies after Ilford Hill crash

Romford Road looking towards Ilford Hill

Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Latest plans for 1,400-home scheme to be revealed on these March dates

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

10 things you only know if you have shopped at Tesco Goodmayes

The turn in can get congested. Photo: Google Maps

Labour Party split: Ilford South MP Mike Gapes must hold by-election, says Redbridge Council leader

Mayor Sadiq Khan with Cllr Jas Athwal, MP MIke Gapes and Val Shawcross

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Vikings too strong for inconsistent Manor

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Ilford Wanderers seal comfortable win over strugglers Maldon

Ilford Wanderers in action against Maldon (Pic: Colin Brown)

Athletics: Ilford members make Chingford League bow

Ilford members face the camera at the Chingford League meeting

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists