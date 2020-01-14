Children in Thailand given glasses thanks to Fairlop Lions Club

Fairlop Lions collect glasses for the Lions Clubs International project and donate the children's glasses to Thailand. Picture: Oana Simina Archant

More than 30 children in Thailand have received new glasses, thanks to Fairlop Lions Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fairlop Lions Club twinned with Lions Club of Phuket Pearl in 2014, a move which was initiated by Lion Brijesh Chauhan, president of the club at that time.

Phuket Lions runs a project called the Sight First Project, in partnership with Vision Institute, which regularly checks schoolchildren's eyesight for sight problems.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the project, Fairlop Lions collects glasses for children who are unable to afford eye care and each year, Lion Brijesh flies out to donate them and meet the children.

The last Sight First Project screening identified 34 children in need of glasses.

The main activities of Fairlop Lions Club is to raise funds to donate to charities and other deserving good causes in addition to providing any service to the community that may be needed.

As part of this, Fairlop Lions continues to collect and donate glasses for children in Phuket.