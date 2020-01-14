Search

Advanced search

Children in Thailand given glasses thanks to Fairlop Lions Club

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 January 2020

Fairlop Lions collect glasses for the Lions Clubs International project and donate the children’s glasses to Thailand. Picture: Oana Simina

Fairlop Lions collect glasses for the Lions Clubs International project and donate the children's glasses to Thailand. Picture: Oana Simina

Archant

More than 30 children in Thailand have received new glasses, thanks to Fairlop Lions Club.

Fairlop Lions Club twinned with Lions Club of Phuket Pearl in 2014, a move which was initiated by Lion Brijesh Chauhan, president of the club at that time.

Phuket Lions runs a project called the Sight First Project, in partnership with Vision Institute, which regularly checks schoolchildren's eyesight for sight problems.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the project, Fairlop Lions collects glasses for children who are unable to afford eye care and each year, Lion Brijesh flies out to donate them and meet the children.

The last Sight First Project screening identified 34 children in need of glasses.

The main activities of Fairlop Lions Club is to raise funds to donate to charities and other deserving  good causes in addition to providing any service to the community that may be needed.

As part of this, Fairlop Lions continues to collect and donate glasses for children in Phuket.

Most Read

Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

Jo Varsani is offering mums one hour of free childcare so they can go get their smear tests done. Picture: Rupa Photography

Revealed: How much the council made from every parking location in Redbridge last year

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Reduced Central line service between Woodford and Hainault will be in place until 2023

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts this month as Crossrail upgrades begin

What Ilford Station's Cranbrook Road entrance will look like. Picture: Crossrail

Ilford man charged with murder in connection with Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

Jo Varsani is offering mums one hour of free childcare so they can go get their smear tests done. Picture: Rupa Photography

Revealed: How much the council made from every parking location in Redbridge last year

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Reduced Central line service between Woodford and Hainault will be in place until 2023

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts this month as Crossrail upgrades begin

What Ilford Station's Cranbrook Road entrance will look like. Picture: Crossrail

Ilford man charged with murder in connection with Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Eton Manor secure big away win at Southend

Eton Manor in action against Southend. Picture: Martin Pearl

Orient must bring in the right balance of players says coach Embleton

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Children in Thailand given glasses thanks to Fairlop Lions Club

Fairlop Lions collect glasses for the Lions Clubs International project and donate the children’s glasses to Thailand. Picture: Oana Simina

Colleague of police officer hit by car in Woodford Green sets up fundraising page to help family

The wife of the police officer seriously injured in a collision in Woodford Green has made an appeal for information. Picture: Donna Casey

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists