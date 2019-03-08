Fairlop Fair returns to Barkingside this weekend

Fairlop Fair comes to Fairlop Waters Country Park. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Popular Fairlop Fair is back for another year this weekend and will be jam-packed with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Fairlop Fair at Fairlop Waters last year. Picture: Paul Bennett Fairlop Fair at Fairlop Waters last year. Picture: Paul Bennett

The fun-filled family day out at Fairlop Waters Country Park, in Forest Road, Barkingside, will include arts and crafts activities, nature walks, water activities and sports, funfair rides, face painters, human hedges and much more. There will be performances from local dance, drama and spoken word groups, and the annual cardboard boat race is back.

Redbridge Music Lounge will keep everyone entertained at the boathouse, showcasing a variety of musicians and bands all day long. You can also peruse a variety of vintage and craft stalls, including painted pottery, tarot readings and story telling from a local book seller.

Fairlop Fair dates back to the 18th century, traditionally held on the first Friday in July. The event, on Saturday, July 6, is free and will be held from 11am to 6pm.