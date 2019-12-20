The changing face of Faces nightclub in Gants Hill

The frontage and layout of a Gants Hill nightclub could get a makeover if planning permission is granted for the alterations.

The owners of Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road have applied to install an illuminated sign on the front of the building and a new glass frontage and entrance, fit with roller shutters.

The bronze Faces sign would be internally illuminated and sit above a new glass entrance on the left-hand side of the building.

The planning application proposes to remove the existing frontage, which is solid walls, and install new windows and a double glazed fire exit at the front of the building, all of which would also have roller shutters.

The colour of the windows and the columns between the windows has not yet been decided.

Inside, the reception would be moved to sit behind the new entrance and the planning drawings show a series of booths replacing the toilets and cloakrooms.

Under the current submitted plans, there is no indication of where the toilets will be relocated to.