Faces nightclub in Gants Hill announces closing party

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 January 2020

Faces nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A nightclub in Gants Hill is hosting a closing party next month - but it will be back soon with "something to whet your appetite".

Faces, which describes itself as "the most talked about club outside of the West End", will host its closing night on Saturday, February 1, marking 27 years since it opened.

Resident DJs Stevie O and Mark B will be playing sets, while special guest Love Juice's George Mensah will also make an appearance.

With its six bars and two rooms of music, it might not be goodbye to Faces forever.

At the bottom of the closing party poster, Faces says it will be "back soon with something to wet your appetite [sic]".

The nightclub applied for planning permission in December last year to install an illuminated sign on the front of the building and a glass frontage and entrance, fit with roller shutters.

The sign would sit above a new glass entrance on the left-hand side of the building.

The planning application proposes to remove the existing frontage, which is solid walls, and install windows and a double glazed fire exit at the front of the building, all of which would also have roller shutters.

Inside, the reception would be moved to sit behind the entrance and the planning drawings show a series of booths replacing the toilets and cloakrooms.

Under the current submitted plans, there is no indication of where the toilets will be relocated to.

After the closing party next month, it's unclear when Faces will reopen.

