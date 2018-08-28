Faces Nightclub assault: Tower Hamlets man charged with alleged attack in Gants Hill

The alleged attack is said to have happened outside Faces Nightclub, Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Detectives investigating an assault on a woman outside a Gants Hill nightclub have charged a man in connection with the incident.

Liam Holmes-Murphy, 20, of Storers Quay, Tower Hamlets, was charged with actual bodily harm on Friday, January 4.

He will appear on bail at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 31.

This follows an incident where police were called to reports of a woman who had been assaulted outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, in the early hours of Saturday, July 28, 2018.