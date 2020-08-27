Search

Wanstead Climate Action holding action day next weekend as part of campaign for better air quality

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 August 2020

Roland the Rebel Horse will be joining Wanstead Climate Action next weekend (September 6th), as the group continue to campaign for better air quality in the borough with another action day. Picture: Wanstead Climate Action

Archant

Wanstead Climate Action will hold a day of action next weekend as part of a campaign for better air quality in the borough.

The affiliate of Extinction Rebellion will be meeting at George Green at 11am on Sunday, September 6. Supporters will parade down Wanstead High Street with Roland the Rebel Horse.

In an official press release, the group explained the motivation behind this day of action saying World Health Organisation figures suggest “nine out of ten people breathe polluted air, estimating seven million people die every year as a result”.

The group said: “Our intention is to raise this issue within the community and galvanise support to pressure authorities into acting against large scale polluters.”

The group — including Roland — will also be setting up a stall in Christchurch Green to discuss what can be done about the situation. For further information, visit wansteadclimateaction.com.

