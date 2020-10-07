Emergency grants from Tesco to help Redbridge community groups extended

A dozen community groups across Redbridge have received grants from Tesco's Covid-19 community fund. Picture: Andrew Parsons ©2018 Andrew Parsons/i-Images

A dozen community groups across Redbridge have benefited from Tesco’s Covid-19 Community Fund, totalling £6,000 ​and the retailer is extending grants for the next two months through its Bags of Help initiative.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Throughout the pandemic the retailer has supported communities through the borough providing a single payment of £500 to organisations which support vulnerable groups.

Over the past six months, the grants, which form part of the retailer’s £30million package of support to help local communities tackling the coronavirus outbreak, have helped to support in excess of 8,000 groups across the UK, totalling more than £4m.

Groups in Redbridge which have benefited from the grant include Little Ilford Youth Group, Uniting Friends and Healthy Living Projects.

You may also want to watch:

And although the £500 funding has come to an end, the supermarket is now announcing a further extension to its Bags of Help initiative over the next two months, with charity Groundwork, which will see it give away £1,000 grants to support youth groups across the region.

Organisations that can apply include those supporting mental health, offering outdoor and educational activities, helping young carers, providing bereavement counselling, and assisting those in poverty or at risk.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “Due to the sustained need for the emergency support we’ve seen from local community groups, we took the decision to extend the deadline for the £500 grant scheme beyond the original 12-week mark, and we’ve been really impressed with the number of groups we’ve been able to help locally. It’s excellent to see that the grants have helped support thousands of groups across the UK.”

On the additional round for youth groups, Jessica McCulloch communications manager London and South East, said: “Although the £500 grants have made a real difference to a range of charities, we’ve extended our support further. Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing and many missing out on all-important services impacted by lockdown.

“That’s why we’re encouraging any groups in the area, working to support children and young people, to apply for this new funding. We hope it can make a real difference to the lives of many.”

To apply visit www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk