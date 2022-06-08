A former Ilford teacher got a blast from the past after tackling a 53-mile cycling challenge.

Nick O’Sullivan pedalled his way from London Stratford to Cambridge on May 29 for Ilford-based charity Quest for Education (QFE), which aims to provide education for children in the poorest rural areas of Kashmir, Pakistan.

The cyclists setting out from Stratford - Credit: Quest for Education

Finishing the six-hour cycle at Cambridge Central Mosque, Nick stopped to change and bumped into one of his former geography pupils from eight years before, Aravindhan Moasikeeran, from Valentines High School.

L-r: Mobeen, Marie-Claire Hawthorne (Quest for Education trustee), Rebecca O'Sullivan (cyclist and Nick's daughter), Duncan Corp (cyclist), Nick and Iffat Ferdinand (Ilford-based Quest for Education trustee). - Credit: Quest for Education

The two got together and sat down for a meal at a local pizzeria to catch up.

The meet was purely coincidental as Aravindhan - Vin - is currently studying at Birkbeck, University of London while also working in IT.

QFE trustee Mobeen Anwar has since been in contact with Vin on LinkedIn.

Mobeen said: “He has provided his contact details that I can pass onto Nick and Nick is keen to get back to him and they want to continue speaking.”

He added: “This is the first inaugural [London to Cambridge] event, and it went well so we’re hoping to carry it on.’’

Donate to QFE using www.justgiving.com/fundraising/2022-cambridge-bike-ride