Retired Ilford teacher bumps into former pupil on 53-mile cycle challenge
Kesiah Gakpe
- Credit: Quest for Education
A former Ilford teacher got a blast from the past after tackling a 53-mile cycling challenge.
Nick O’Sullivan pedalled his way from London Stratford to Cambridge on May 29 for Ilford-based charity Quest for Education (QFE), which aims to provide education for children in the poorest rural areas of Kashmir, Pakistan.
Finishing the six-hour cycle at Cambridge Central Mosque, Nick stopped to change and bumped into one of his former geography pupils from eight years before, Aravindhan Moasikeeran, from Valentines High School.
The two got together and sat down for a meal at a local pizzeria to catch up.
The meet was purely coincidental as Aravindhan - Vin - is currently studying at Birkbeck, University of London while also working in IT.
QFE trustee Mobeen Anwar has since been in contact with Vin on LinkedIn.
Mobeen said: “He has provided his contact details that I can pass onto Nick and Nick is keen to get back to him and they want to continue speaking.”
He added: “This is the first inaugural [London to Cambridge] event, and it went well so we’re hoping to carry it on.’’
Donate to QFE using www.justgiving.com/fundraising/2022-cambridge-bike-ride