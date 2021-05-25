Redbridge quit smoking scheme joins World No Tobacco Day

Published: 3:47 PM May 25, 2021

Redbridge's stop smoking service is joining the global Commit to Quit campaign, to help support 100 million people to kick the habit. - Credit: PA

The Redbridge Stop Smoking Service has joined a global campaign to help people kick their habit once and for all.

The service, run by Everyone Health, is supporting World No Tobacco Day on May 31 and the Commit to Quit campaign, which aims to support 100 million people across the globe to help them kick the butt.

The borough's stop smoking service, which was commissioned by the council in July 2019, provides a free six-week support programme to help smokers who live, work or study in Redbridge and are ready to give up.

Since Covid-19 hit, all face-to-face sessions were transferred to telephone and virtual support and the service has not been able to conduct its normal outreach programme.

Despite this, it has managed to recruit and help 624 smokers between April 2020 and March of this year.

Almost half of the people registered with the service managed to stop smoking.

Through the service, people are given counselling and support to help change their behaviour, including nicotine replacement products.

In some cases, people are offered medication such as Champix or Zyban to help them quit.

Aaron Bohannon, tobacco control lead with Everyone Health, said: "The benefits of quitting tobacco are enormous and almost immediate.

"After just 20 minutes of quitting smoking, your heart rate drops and the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal within 12 hours.

"Quitting smoking will reduce your risk for stroke within five to 15 years, lung cancer and heart disease within 15 years."

A retired Redbridge resident named David, who wished to only use his first name, had been a smoker his entire adult life and was referred to the service after visiting a lung health check clinic.

He had tried quitting several times in the past but it never stuck; after he was given Champix medication, he was finally able to give up.

Once he managed to stop, his wife decided to give it a go as well and was supported by the same practitioner.

Aaron added: "We know that smokers who get support are four times more likely to stop for good than those who do not."

To find out more or to self-refer, call 0333 005 0095, text QUIT to 60777 or sign up via https://redbridge.everyonehealth.co.uk/











