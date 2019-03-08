Interfaith festival in Ilford hopes to build 'strong community bonds'

A festival to celebrate different and distinct faith communities in east London is being held in Ilford this weekend.

The mini festival will take place at Eton Road Community Centre, in Eton Road, on Saturday, October 19 from 1.30-6pm.

The event will include panel discussions, live music and children's activities and hopes to strength good interfaith relations in the borough and encourage individuals to speak up against division and hatred.

The festival, organised by SuperSisters, is being held to promote the values of acceptance, respect and diversity.

Zoya Khan, creative lead at SuperSisters, said: We really want to highlight the community cohesion in the borough, and the amount of tolerance and love we have for each other.

"Visitors should definitely come to this event to build strong community bonds, and develop a deeper understanding of how similar faiths are, in that they all promote messages of peace, love and understanding.

"It's National Hate Crime Awareness Week, so whilst it is a super fun event, it has a great, deep underlying message of community cohesion.

"We want to tackle hate crime by promoting a positive image of different faiths; a message which ties in with the motives of the SuperSisters platform."