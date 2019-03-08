Search

Interfaith festival in Ilford hopes to build 'strong community bonds'

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 October 2019

An interfaith festival is being held at the Eton Road Community Centre. Picture: Google

Archant

A festival to celebrate different and distinct faith communities in east London is being held in Ilford this weekend.

The mini festival will take place at Eton Road Community Centre, in Eton Road, on Saturday, October 19 from 1.30-6pm.

The event will include panel discussions, live music and children's activities and hopes to strength good interfaith relations in the borough and encourage individuals to speak up against division and hatred.

The festival, organised by SuperSisters, is being held to promote the values of acceptance, respect and diversity.

Zoya Khan, creative lead at SuperSisters, said: We really want to highlight the community cohesion in the borough, and the amount of tolerance and love we have for each other.

"Visitors should definitely come to this event to build strong community bonds, and develop a deeper understanding of how similar faiths are, in that they all promote messages of peace, love and understanding.

"It's National Hate Crime Awareness Week, so whilst it is a super fun event, it has a great, deep underlying message of community cohesion.

"We want to tackle hate crime by promoting a positive image of different faiths; a message which ties in with the motives of the SuperSisters platform."

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

