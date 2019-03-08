Search

Essex Freemasons join forces with charity to raise funds for children's hospices

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 May 2019

Simone Enefer-Doy from Lifelites. Picture: Essex Freemasons

Simone Enefer-Doy from Lifelites. Picture: Essex Freemasons

Archant

Essex Freemasons have joined with charity Lifelites for a 3,000 mile journey across Britain - part of a nationwide fundraising challenge to ensure that 700 terminally ill and disabled children receive the specialist care they need.

The charity works with four children's hospices, including Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green and Saint Francis Young Adults Group in Havering-atte-Bower, supplying specialist computers and software.

The road trip by charity chief executive Simone Enefer-Doy will link up 47 different masonic counties, with the added twist that all transport had to be a little unusual.

Colleagues in Kent chose to transport Simone via the Tilbury Ferry, where she was greeted by the deputy provincial grand master for Essex, Paul Reeves, driving a genuine Bangkok tuk tuk.

Simone said: "Essex Freemasons are dedicated supporters of Lifelites, and we're so grateful that they volunteered their time and vehicles to help us complete this challenge - the tuk tuk was also a little bit special helping to make my visit even more memorable."

