Wildflower planting in Wanstead bids to improve biodiversity

Wanstead Village ward councillors Jo Blackman, Paul Donovan and Daniel Morgan-Thomas at the wildflower planting in Christ Church Green, Wanstead. Picture: Jo Blackman Jo Blackman

Wildflowers were planted in Wanstead as part of an initiative to improve biodiversity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The planting was carried out at Christ Church Green on Saturday, March 7 with plug plants provided by Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

They are in a Grow Zone, where the grass will be left to grow long to naturalise with the wildflowers in an attempt to benefit wildlife.

The Wild Wanstead initiative, led by Susie Knox, Redbridge Council and Vision RCL have worked together to create a network of Grow Zones across Wanstead.

Susie said: “Long grass and wildflowers are a fantastic habitat for insects, birds and many other creatures, so it’s great to see these Grow Zones springing up around Wanstead.

“Anyone can get involved and help create a network of nature-friendly areas - just let a corner of your lawn grow long this summer, or plant up a few pots with native wildflower seeds to green up your patio or driveway.”

Wild Wanstead was formed by a group of residents in a bid to preserve and improve biodiversity in the town.

The project aims to generate a green corridor linking Wanstead Flats, Wanstead Park, Epping Forest and the River Roding.

You may also want to watch:

Other places in Wanstead where Grow Zones have been created include George Green and Elmcroft Avenue Recreational Ground.

The Christ Church Green planting was also attended by Wanstead Village ward councillors Jo Blackman, Paul Donovan and Daniel Morgan-Thomas.

Cllr Blackman said they are looking forward to seeing the flowers in full bloom and hope similar schemes pop up across the borough.

“Wanstead Village councillors are delighted to support this excellent initiative to improve biodiversity on Christ Church Green,” she added.

“We know that insects, pollinators and birds are vital to our ecosystem, but are under threat from urban living and widespread use of pesticides.

“Schemes like this are crucial to provide much needed habitats and will also enhance the beauty of our local area.”

Wild Wanstead has come up with its top 10 ‘Wild Ways’ to make a space more welcoming for wildlife, which include creating mini-meadows and installing a pond or patio water feature.

For more, visit www.wildwanstead.org/10-wild-ways.