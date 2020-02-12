Firefighters battle blaze in Ilford restaurant caused by unattended candle

Firefighters were called to a fire in an Ilford restaurant after 1am this morning. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters were called to a restaurant on fire in the early hours this morning in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Part of the restaurant in Green Lane was damaged by the blaze which began at 1.19am today (February 2).

There were no injuries in the fire which was believed to be caused by an unattended candle.

You may also want to watch:

The London Fire Brigade (LFB)'s Investigation team believe the fire was caused by an unattended candle on a windowsill, which caught light to a wooden blind.

Around 20 people left first and second floor flats above the restaurant before the brigade arrived.

A spokesman for the LFB said: "It is very important to keep candles away from materials that might catch fire like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair.

"Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before going to bed.

"We strongly recommend replacing wax candles with flameless candles as they are safer to use."