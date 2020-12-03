Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Redbridge Council puts tackling food waste on the menu

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 December 2020

In support of the new national campaign Wasting Food: It's Out of Date, Redbridge Council is running an online workshopto help tackle food waste. Picture: PA/Jonathan Hordle

In support of the new national campaign Wasting Food: It's Out of Date, Redbridge Council is running an online workshopto help tackle food waste. Picture: PA/Jonathan Hordle

PA Archive/PA Images

In support of a new nation-wide campaign to tackle food waste Redbridge Council is running an online workshop offering tips and advice to reduce how much food you bin.

The council is running the free online workshop Love Food, Hate Waste on Tuesday, December 8, in support of the national campaign Wasting Food: It’s Out of Date.

You may also want to watch:

The workshop will explore food planning, storage and preparation, since 70 percent of wasted food comes from our homes.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride said: “We’ve all been guilty of wasting food, from not eating that last slice of bread to throwing away leftovers that could have been frozen, but it’s never too late to start making little changes that will have a positive impact on the environment.

“Our free online workshop is the perfect start to getting all the tips and advice you need to help you on your way to becoming a pro at minimising food waste.”

For an invite to the workshop and more information email ourneighbourhood@redbridge.gov.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient boss insisting squad must remain focused

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient celebrates his third goal to complete his hat-trick during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Dagenham boss McMahon heaps praise on defenders Luke Croll and Will Wright

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Mitchell Parker of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Redbridge Council puts tackling food waste on the menu

In support of the new national campaign Wasting Food: It's Out of Date, Redbridge Council is running an online workshopto help tackle food waste. Picture: PA/Jonathan Hordle

Daggers play out goalless draw with Notts County

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Shop Local: Wanstead to welcome back Local Makers Market this Saturday

The Local Makers Market has been part of the Wanstead furniture since 2013, with this picture taken from an event before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rosie Nolan