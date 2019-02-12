Redbridge Council and police issue more than £25k of fines and dump 2.5 tonnes of rubbish in one day

The council clearned tonnes of rubbish. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Fines totalling more than £25,000 were handed out by officers patrolling the streets last Wednesday as part of the latest action day led by Redbridge Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The joint operation with the police aimed to tackle grime crime, remove graffiti, clear fly-tips, check suspected beds in sheds and clamp down on licensing breaches, and was held on February 13.

Businesses breaking the law were fined £21,300 in total for illegally dumping trade waste and blighting the borough.

One £400 fine for dumping rubbish was also handed out as well as three £150 fixed penalty notices for littering.

The successful operation also included seven licensing compliance checks on gambling licenses and 42 suspected beds in sheds visits.

The council’s Trading Standards team carried out checks on local lettings agents and found five were not signed up to a complaints redress scheme.

This is a legal responsibility, with the offence carrying a fine of £5,000.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride, said: “Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Redbridge is a clean and safe place to live, that’s whether you are a local resident, business or if you’re visiting the borough.

“We will not hesitate to crack down on those who don’t follow the rules and spoil the borough for others and continue our proactive approach to find and fine those people who irresponsibly dump rubbish.”

During the action day, the council managed to clear 14 front gardens, 2.5tonnes of dumped rubbish, graffiti and massage stickers across the borough.

Cllr Howard added: “Action days send a very clear message that we have a zero tolerance approach to those who decide to harm the borough.

“We’re investing heavily and working really hard to keep the borough’s streets as clean, tidy and safe as possible and this is an effective way to clamp down on important issues to our residents including those who dump rubbish, rogue landlords and unlawful businesses through support and enforcement.”