Ilford man charged in connection with theft of £120k from cash machines in Barking, Bromley and Gravesend

Four men have been charged by detectives investigating the theft of around £120,000 from cash machines across Kent, Essex and London.

Machines in London Road, Northfleet, and Valley Drive, Gravesend, are reported to have been tampered with on January 11 and January 17.

A further five offences are reported to have taken place in Colchester, Greenwich, Bromley and Barking between December 31 last year and January 24.

Robert Danaila, 25, of Ilford Lane, Ilford, Petru-Giani Feraru, 22, of no fixed address, Razvan Danaila, 30, of Garnett Way, Walthamstow, and Victor Camara, 32, of Eldeland, Basildon, have each been charged with conspiracy to steal.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, February 24.

A 31-year-old man from Wolverhampton was also arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released, pending further enquiries.