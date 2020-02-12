Council wins national award for community gardening initative and Keeping Redbridge Tidy

Redbridge Council's Neighbourhood Team after winning the Keep Britain Tidy award. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

An environmental initiative led by Redbridge Council won a top national award following its community-led success in the borough.

Beating off competition from local authorities across the country, the council's Attractive Streets project has earned the borough's neighbourhood team the Community Engagement accolade, at this year's Keep Britain Tidy Awards on Thursday, February 6.

The award-winning project was praised during the ceremony for empowering people across the borough to get involved in helping improve their local environment.

Under the project, more than 70 community gardening groups were set-up leading to a range of gardening and cultivation inspired work around the borough, including clean ups, tree planting, starting community gardens and planting bulbs in public places.

Cabinet member for civic pride, Cllr John Howard, said: "Attractive Streets is just one of the many fantastic initiatives taking place around the borough aimed at improving the local environment and making Redbridge cleaner and greener for our residents.

"This particular project also had the benefit of bringing residents and communities together socially to play a proactive and hands-on role in keeping their local environment looking great. A big well done to all involved."

The initiative is one of a range of projects under the council's Our Streets strategy, which is dedicated to working with the community to improve the look and feel of the streets in Redbridge.

The aim is to encourage residents and visitors to the borough to use its streets in ways that will contribute to their health and well-being.

Our Streets works towards ensuring the borough streets are clean, safe and attractive.

For more information visit: https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/our-streets-strategy/