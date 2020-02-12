Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Council wins national award for community gardening initative and Keeping Redbridge Tidy

PUBLISHED: 10:03 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 12 February 2020

Redbridge Council's Neighbourhood Team after winning the Keep Britain Tidy award. Picture: Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council's Neighbourhood Team after winning the Keep Britain Tidy award. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

An environmental initiative led by Redbridge Council won a top national award following its community-led success in the borough.

Redbridge Council's Neighbourhood Team with a member of Keep Britain Tidy. Picture: Redbridge CouncilRedbridge Council's Neighbourhood Team with a member of Keep Britain Tidy. Picture: Redbridge Council

Beating off competition from local authorities across the country, the council's Attractive Streets project has earned the borough's neighbourhood team the Community Engagement accolade, at this year's Keep Britain Tidy Awards on Thursday, February 6.

The award-winning project was praised during the ceremony for empowering people across the borough to get involved in helping improve their local environment.

Under the project, more than 70 community gardening groups were set-up leading to a range of gardening and cultivation inspired work around the borough, including clean ups, tree planting, starting community gardens and planting bulbs in public places.

You may also want to watch:

Cabinet member for civic pride, Cllr John Howard, said: "Attractive Streets is just one of the many fantastic initiatives taking place around the borough aimed at improving the local environment and making Redbridge cleaner and greener for our residents.

"This particular project also had the benefit of bringing residents and communities together socially to play a proactive and hands-on role in keeping their local environment looking great. A big well done to all involved."

The initiative is one of a range of projects under the council's Our Streets strategy, which is dedicated to working with the community to improve the look and feel of the streets in Redbridge.

The aim is to encourage residents and visitors to the borough to use its streets in ways that will contribute to their health and well-being.

Our Streets works towards ensuring the borough streets are clean, safe and attractive.

For more information visit: https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/our-streets-strategy/

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Long read: What life is like for homeless Redbridge families ‘dumped’ in hotel near Harlow

Phoenix Epping Hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Long read: What life is like for homeless Redbridge families ‘dumped’ in hotel near Harlow

Phoenix Epping Hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s boss Embleton says Mansfield victory was much-deserved

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Council wins national award for community gardening initative and Keeping Redbridge Tidy

Redbridge Council's Neighbourhood Team after winning the Keep Britain Tidy award. Picture: Redbridge Council

O’s continue unbeaten run with Mansfield victory

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Rating of Redbridge hospital upgraded to Good by health inspectors

Spire London East Hospital has been upgraded to Good by inspectors. Picture: Google

O’s boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24