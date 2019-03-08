Redbridge in top 10 London boroughs for low CO2 emissions

Redbridge has a CO2 emissions rate of 2.64 tonnes per person, which equates to a 38.8 per cent decrease over 10 years. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive PA Archive/Press Association Images

Redbridge and Waltham Forest have been ranked among the top 10 greenest boroughs in London for carbon emissions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Data analysts at the company Migrate have compiled information from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to compare local authorities on their CO2 emissions per person living there.

The analysts also compared the councils' progress to see which has done the most in terms of reducing their carbon footprint over a 10-year period.

Across London, Redbridge was ranked sixth greenest council while Waltham Forest was ranked fourth.

Redbridge has a CO2 emissions rate of 2.64 tonnes per person, which equates to a 38.8 per cent decrease over 10 years.

You may also want to watch:

Neighbouring Waltham Forest's emissions stand at 2.4 tonnes per person; a 41.9pc decrease in 10 years.

Hackney came out on top of the London rankings with a CO2 emissions rate of just 2.32 tonnes per person, a 43pc reduction from a decade ago.

Cllr Jas Athwal, Redbridge Council's leader, said: "I'm really pleased to see Redbridge ranked in the top 10 greenest boroughs. We have been working hard to cut down on carbon emissions and make our air cleaner and safer for local people.

"As a council, we're determined to lead the way on improving air quality and we won't stop until Redbridge is the cleanest and greenest borough in the capital."

He added the authority has rolled out in electric vehicle charging points, free parking permits for electric car owners, clean air zones across the borough, closing roads after schools finish for the day and planting 15,000 more trees across the borough.

Cllr Athwal said: "This effort we have put in over the last few years has had a major impact but we appreciate there is still more to do. That's why we recently consulted on a refreshed air quality action plan to set out how we will continue to strive for better air quality across Redbridge.

"We are also working closely with TfL to create healthier streets which include cycle lanes and bridges to encourage walking and cycling."