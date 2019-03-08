Search

Redbridge in top 10 London boroughs for low CO2 emissions

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 September 2019

Redbridge has a CO2 emissions rate of 2.64 tonnes per person, which equates to a 38.8 per cent decrease over 10 years. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive

Redbridge has a CO2 emissions rate of 2.64 tonnes per person, which equates to a 38.8 per cent decrease over 10 years. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Redbridge and Waltham Forest have been ranked among the top 10 greenest boroughs in London for carbon emissions.

Data analysts at the company Migrate have compiled information from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to compare local authorities on their CO2 emissions per person living there.

The analysts also compared the councils' progress to see which has done the most in terms of reducing their carbon footprint over a 10-year period.

Across London, Redbridge was ranked sixth greenest council while Waltham Forest was ranked fourth.

Redbridge has a CO2 emissions rate of 2.64 tonnes per person, which equates to a 38.8 per cent decrease over 10 years.

Neighbouring Waltham Forest's emissions stand at 2.4 tonnes per person; a 41.9pc decrease in 10 years.

Hackney came out on top of the London rankings with a CO2 emissions rate of just 2.32 tonnes per person, a 43pc reduction from a decade ago.

Cllr Jas Athwal, Redbridge Council's leader, said: "I'm really pleased to see Redbridge ranked in the top 10 greenest boroughs. We have been working hard to cut down on carbon emissions and make our air cleaner and safer for local people.

"As a council, we're determined to lead the way on improving air quality and we won't stop until Redbridge is the cleanest and greenest borough in the capital."

He added the authority has rolled out in electric vehicle charging points, free parking permits for electric car owners, clean air zones across the borough, closing roads after schools finish for the day and planting 15,000 more trees across the borough.

Cllr Athwal said: "This effort we have put in over the last few years has had a major impact but we appreciate there is still more to do. That's why we recently consulted on a refreshed air quality action plan to set out how we will continue to strive for better air quality across Redbridge.

"We are also working closely with TfL to create healthier streets which include cycle lanes and bridges to encourage walking and cycling."

Most Read

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing ‘vile and disgusting’ extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

‘We are living in fear’: Ilford residents call for urgent action to end ‘upsurge’ in violent crime

Residents living near Pownsett Terrace in Ilford are calling for action from the council and their MP following a triple stabbing and a recent 'upsurge' in violent crime. Picture: Imogen Braddick

