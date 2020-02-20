Child exploitation visits to Redbridge hotels

Police cadets posing as children at risk of being exploited will visit Redbridge hotels next month.

Last year, cadets working with Operation Makesafe visited three hotels in the borough to see if they would raise concerns about an unrelated child and adult trying to book a room.

According to a report from the Local Child Safeguarding Board only one hotel responded appropriately.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Hotels are visited by cadets to understand the response hotel staff give to indicators of child sexual exploitation (CSE). This is primarily an education process, not a test, and all hotels visited will have had specific Makesafe training delivered by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service.

A similar operation will take place next month to coincide with national Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness day on March 18.