Council urging people to report signs of child abuse during Covid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 April 2020

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for Children and Young People

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for Children and Young People

Redbridge Council is urging people to stay vigilant and report signs of child abuse or neglect during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council wants to ensure that abuse and neglect is still reported during lockdown, and is calling on the community to stay alert, and report any concerns they have.

Children and young people are now isolating in their homes, and away from the school setting, where signs of child abuse can often be spotted more quickly by teachers.

The council is calling on residents, volunteers, delivery drivers, shop staff and other frontline workers, to be the voice for the youngest members of our society, by watching out for the signs.

Child abuse and neglect are often discovered at school, sports clubs or in church, with an adult noticing that a child is bruised, or a counsellor asking if they’re eating enough.

If a child talks about abuse, neglect or mistreatment they are experiencing, it is important that you remain calm and reassuring so that the child feels listened to and understood.

It is also important that the person they speak to responds appropriately to get the child the support they need.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “The safety of children and young people in Redbridge is a priority.

“We all have a responsibility to support them, and report any concerns to the child protection team.

“With the country in lockdown, schools shut, and many parents and guardians working from home, children will have much less contact with the outside world.

“Now more than ever, we need to work together as a community to be the eyes and ears for children who are otherwise unable to speak up.

“If you see, hear or are told anything about an issue relating to the well-being of a child or young person, please don’t hesitate to report it.

“By residents, volunteers and frontline workers looking out for children and young people in the community, we can ensure cases continue to get reported in Redbridge.”

Please report anything to the Redbridge child protection team on 020 8708 3885 Monday to Friday’s 9am-5pm, or call 999.

