Recycling in Redbridge this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2018

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair

LBTH

When the needles start dropping like rain it’s probably time to think about saying goodbye to the Christmas tree.

Households in Redbridge can take advantage of a free collection service for those unwanted festive firs this year.

That’s as long as the seasonal spruces are stripped of tinsel and baubles and placed at the boundary of your property by 7am on January 14.

It should then be collected between then and January 25. Last year the council collected a whopping 34 tonnes worth.

The trees can also be taken to the Chigwell Road Re-Use and Recycling Centre in Woodford Bridge which usually opens from 7.30am to 4.30pm weekdays and 8am to 4pm at the weekend.

The centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day though.

Those unwanted trees can also be planted in the garden of course.

Not surprisingly, there’ll be no bin collections on Christmas Day. The next collections begin on December 27. Some areas will see collections on New Year’s Eve. Check the council’s website for details in your area.

But the advice this Christmas, as usual, is to reduce waste and reuse items as much as possible.

A spokesman for the East London Waste Authority (ELWA) – which manages the borough’s rubbish – said: “Don’t get stuck with an overflowing bin this season. Use your recycling bin to its full extent.”

It advises households to recycle as much as possible to lessen the impact on the environment of empty containers, discarded wrapping paper and empties.

Paper, card, plastic, aluminium cans, steel cans, glass, textiles, garden waste, oil, wood and timber can be recycled.

They can be turned into other products instead of being thrown away and buried in the ground at landfill sites.

ELWA’s top tips are to remember to wash, squash and take the lids off your plastic bottles before recycling them.

It recommends buying goods made from recycled materials and keeping a container for recycling next to the bin at home so recycling is an easy option.

Redbridge has set itself a 50 per cent recycling rate and is asking for households’ views.

Visit redbridge.gov.uk/consultations

