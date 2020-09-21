Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Recycle Week: Reclaim rubbish to be a recycling hero

PUBLISHED: 12:05 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 21 September 2020

Redbridge Council is hosting a series of online workshops to give people tips on recycling.

Redbridge Council is hosting a series of online workshops to give people tips on recycling.

PA Wire/PA Images

To mark Recycle Week Redbridge Council is running a series of free online workshops to help people get clever with their recycling.

The council carries out five million recycling collections in the borough and recycled 13,000 tonnes of residents’ waste - the equivalent of 1,028 double decker buses.

The workshops will help convert people into avid recyclers to help save money and time, and create a cleaner and greener borough.

You may also want to watch:

Cabinet member for civic pride Cllr John Howard said: “Recycle Week is the perfect opportunity to find out about all the brilliant, clever and creative ways to recycle, and discover how your trash can be put to good use.

“Our series of online workshops will give you all the top tips and information you need to become a recycling pro – so sign up now and find out how you can make a difference to our environment, and help keep the borough clean and green!”

The council will also be lighting the Town Hall green on the evening of Monday, September 21 to highlight the start of Recycle Week, as well as sharing tips and facts on recycling across the council’s social media.

To book your place or to find out more information visit https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/campaigns/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Tottenham to donate match-worn shirts to Justin Edinburgh Foundation

Justin Edinburgh celebrates after Leyton Orient clinched the National League title at Brisbane Road after a goalless draw with Braintree Town (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Recycle Week: Reclaim rubbish to be a recycling hero

Redbridge Council is hosting a series of online workshops to give people tips on recycling.

Community groups can get new funding through Redbridge Local Lottery

The Redbridge Local Lottery launches in October and charities are encouraged to attend a virtual session to learn how they can benefit from it. Picture: Redbridge Council

TfL Rail services suspended between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays this autumn

TfL Rail services will not run between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays in October and November. Picture: Catherine Davison

T20 holders Essex suffer at hands of Sussex Sharks

Paul Walter in batting action for Essex Eagles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)