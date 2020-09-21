Recycle Week: Reclaim rubbish to be a recycling hero

Redbridge Council is hosting a series of online workshops to give people tips on recycling. PA Wire/PA Images

To mark Recycle Week Redbridge Council is running a series of free online workshops to help people get clever with their recycling.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council carries out five million recycling collections in the borough and recycled 13,000 tonnes of residents’ waste - the equivalent of 1,028 double decker buses.

The workshops will help convert people into avid recyclers to help save money and time, and create a cleaner and greener borough.

You may also want to watch:

Cabinet member for civic pride Cllr John Howard said: “Recycle Week is the perfect opportunity to find out about all the brilliant, clever and creative ways to recycle, and discover how your trash can be put to good use.

“Our series of online workshops will give you all the top tips and information you need to become a recycling pro – so sign up now and find out how you can make a difference to our environment, and help keep the borough clean and green!”

The council will also be lighting the Town Hall green on the evening of Monday, September 21 to highlight the start of Recycle Week, as well as sharing tips and facts on recycling across the council’s social media.

To book your place or to find out more information visit https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/campaigns/