Redbridge Council to install first Quiet Streets traffic barriers

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 September 2020

Temporary traffic barriers will be installed from September 14 until the end of the year. Picture: Redbridge Council

Temporary traffic barriers will be installed from September 14 until the end of the year. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

Redbridge Council will begin trialling its version of Waltham Forest’s “mini Holland” scheme next week after learning from the neighbouring council that it “does work”.

Cranbrook West and Barkingside South are the first of five trials to be launched this year. Picture: Redbridge CouncilCranbrook West and Barkingside South are the first of five trials to be launched this year. Picture: Redbridge Council

People living in Barkingside South and Cranbrook West will see temporary traffic barriers installed from September 14 until roughly the end of the year.

The council will make adjustments based on feedback from residents throughout and will formally consult them when the trial ends on whether the change should be permanent.

They are the first two of five Quiet Streets trials to begin this year, aiming to reduce traffic, pollution and accidents, while encouraging residents to walk or cycle more.

Cllr John Howard (Lab, Aldborough), responsible for civic pride, said: “The big thing we have learnt (from Waltham Forest’s scheme) is that it does work.

“We have got a design we think will work to make the streets quieter, safer and less polluted and will encourage residents to walk and cycle a bit more.

“All the roads in all the areas will still be accessible by car and residents who generally get around by car will still be able to do that. They will just have to change the last bit of the journey. It might take fractionally longer, perhaps another few minutes.”

Roads will be accessible from one point, meaning delivery vehicles and emergency services will still be able to access all homes. It is hoped the scheme will encourage residents to avoid using cars for non-essential journeys, reducing air pollution and improving their health.

Cllr Howard added: “In the past kids used to feel safe playing on the streets and we want to see a return to that.

“Currently we have this crazy situation where parents will drive to Fairlop Gardens with bicycles in their cars because they don’t feel safe just cycling there.”

Cllr Howard said: “Instead of having a 10-minute car journey we want to encourage people to make it a 20-minute walk instead.”

Regarding the length of the trial, he added that it needed to be a long enough time for people to get used to the changes before deciding whether it should be permanent. For more information or to submit feedback visit https://redbridgequietstreets.commonplace.is/

