Redbridge businesses urged to take #EnginesOff pledge

Cllr John Howard. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Drivers are being asked to help tackle air pollution caused by idling engines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drivers are asked to switch off their engines when they are not moving. Picture: PA Archive Drivers are asked to switch off their engines when they are not moving. Picture: PA Archive

The Idling Action Project has been running since 2016. Redbridge will join forces with 29 other London authorities and City of London Corporation in a bid to cut dangerous vehicle emissions.

The renewed call for action comes amidst emerging evidence that air pollution is linked to poor recovery and higher infection rates of Covid-19 due to the damage pollution causes to the lungs.

Idling Action’s #EnginesOff campaign asks businesses to pledge that their drivers and other employees will not leave their engines running when parked.

Idling Action offers London drivers free training and provides a toolkit of resources to businesses whose operations involve vehicle fleets, professional drivers, or employees who travel by car to work.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride, said: “As Redbridge recovers from Covid-19, it’s vital that businesses in the borough consider the health of others and take this simple but vital step towards cutting air pollution.”

“At the same time, it’s also essential that we as a council lead by example. We’re encouraging our fleet drivers and staff who drive to switch their engines off when they’re parked up.

“By doing this, we’ll be playing our part in reducing air pollution in the borough.

“It’s essential that everyone does what they can to improve air quality in this great borough.”

Deputy mayor for environment and energy Shirley Rodrigues, said: “City Hall is happy to support this important pan-London campaign to tackle engine idling.

“Through the Mayor’s Air Quality Fund, we have helped businesses to cut air pollution through Business Low Emission Neighbourhoods and other local schemes, reducing pollution, supporting cleaner vehicles, and greener forms of transport. Encouraging businesses to take the #EnginesOff pledge will build on this.”

Idling Action has already been running air pollution anti-idling workshops with 40 schools, and speaking with 7,900 drivers to ask them to switch off their engines at regular idling action events throughout the 31 partner boroughs. Find out more at www.idlingaction.london