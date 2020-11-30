Planting of 5,000 new trees creates new biodiverse woodland in Seven Kings Park

A new biodiverse woodland is coming to Seven Kings Park with the planting of 5,000 new trees. Picture: Trees for Cities/Beth McConnell PHOTOS BY BETHAN MCCONNELL

A new biodiverse woodland area is being created in Redbridge, offering picturesque natural green space for residents to enjoy and for wildlife to thrive.

Trees for Cities has worked with the council on a number of project and have extended their partnership for another three years. Photo by Ellie Hoskins Trees for Cities has worked with the council on a number of project and have extended their partnership for another three years. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Council and its partner organisation Vision RCL have teamed up with the environmental charity Trees for Cities to create the new stretch of woodland north of Seven Kings Park.

The initiative is officially laying its roots down with several socially distanced planting days at the park to house the 5,000 trees which will revitalise the space into thriving woodland.

The planting days, which started on Saturday, November 28 and running until Sunday, December 6, will see several species of trees being planted including alder, hornbeam, walnut and oak.

The charity Trees for Cities, which is overseeing the new woodland area, has been working with the council for several years forming a partnership that has led to a number of successful environmental initiatives in the borough including new woodlands and orchards in Goodmayes, Hainault, Woodford Green and Roding Valley, and new trees for South Park, Loxford Park and Barley Lane.

The charity has renewed its partnership with the council for a further three years.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: “Redbridge is already one of the greenest boroughs in London and we are fortunate to have many areas of natural beauty.

“We want to do more to make the most of our green spaces, increasing local biodiversity and improving air quality, while making sure local families have a range of beautiful parks and woodland to enjoy.”

David Elliott, chief executive of Trees for Cities, said: “Together with Vision RCL, this renewed partnership will continue to bring local communities together, improve their green spaces and deliver transformational greening projects across the borough.

“Especially at this time, the Covid-19 pandemic is emphasising the essential role that high-quality green spaces play in our daily lifestyles - particularly in urban settings - and is highlighting the vital importance of connecting with nature and bringing the many benefits that urban trees provide.”

Martin Solder, chair of Vision Board said the new woodland space will not only enhance the biodiversity of Seven Kings Park but will also add value to the neighbouring nature conservation site at Seven Kings Water corridor.

He added: “We hope this will provide a further strong case for Seven Kings Park to also be designated as a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation, in the future.”

For more information visit https://www.treesforcities.org/sevenkingspark