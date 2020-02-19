Nursery in South Woodford rated outstanding by Ofsted
PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 February 2020
A nursery in South Woodford has been rated Outstanding following an Ofsted inspection.
Little Kidsown Ltd, Maybank Road, was visited a month ago and the findings have now been published in a report.
Inspector Amy Mckenzie wrote: "Children are extremely happy and secure, and consistently show high levels of enjoyment and engagement during their time at nursery."
The nursery, created in 2014, was given a mark of outstanding across all four of Ofsted's inspection criteria.
These include the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
Staff create a "highly encouraging and stimulating environment for children to learn and play", the inspector added.
"This successfully supports children's self-esteem, and children show very positive attitudes to learning and are keen to try new things.
"Children have consistently high-quality learning opportunities and make excellent progress."