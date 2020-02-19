Nursery in South Woodford rated outstanding by Ofsted

Little Kidsown Ltd, based on Maybank Road, South Woodford, was rated outstanding by Ofsted. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A nursery in South Woodford has been rated Outstanding following an Ofsted inspection.

Little Kidsown Ltd, Maybank Road, was visited a month ago and the findings have now been published in a report.

Inspector Amy Mckenzie wrote: "Children are extremely happy and secure, and consistently show high levels of enjoyment and engagement during their time at nursery."

The nursery, created in 2014, was given a mark of outstanding across all four of Ofsted's inspection criteria.

These include the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Staff create a "highly encouraging and stimulating environment for children to learn and play", the inspector added.

"This successfully supports children's self-esteem, and children show very positive attitudes to learning and are keen to try new things.

"Children have consistently high-quality learning opportunities and make excellent progress."