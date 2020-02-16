Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

PUBLISHED: 21:04 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:04 16 February 2020

New North Road in Ilford where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

New North Road in Ilford where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man is fighting for his life in hospital this evening after reportedly suffering stab and slash wounds during a Hainault street fight.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed officers came upon two men fighting in the street in New North Road at 5.44pm on Sunday, February 16.

A spokeswoman added: "The London Ambulance Service also attended and a man in his 30s was suffering a stab and slash wounds.

You may also want to watch:

"He was taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition."

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody.

A crime scene is still in place and Transport for London has confirmed the 150 bus route will be on diversion until police investigators have removed the scene.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact police on 101.

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Man left seriously injured after being hit with baseball bat by intruders in Chigwell

Hycliffe Gardens in Chigwell. Picture: Google

Long read: What life is like for homeless Redbridge families ‘dumped’ in hotel near Harlow

Phoenix Epping Hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Man left seriously injured after being hit with baseball bat by intruders in Chigwell

Hycliffe Gardens in Chigwell. Picture: Google

Long read: What life is like for homeless Redbridge families ‘dumped’ in hotel near Harlow

Phoenix Epping Hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Ilford where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Valentines Park, wheelie bins, Kenneth More Theatre and tech for diabetics

Valentines Park in Ilford has been voted one of the best in Britain. Picture: REDBRIDGE COUNCIL

Opinion: It’s now up the government to act

MP Iain Duncan Smith appreciates the support he has been given from his constituents. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Snooker: O’Sullivan suffers Welsh Open semi-final loss

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action

League Two: Cheltenham 2 Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24