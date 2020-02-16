Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Ilford where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A man is fighting for his life in hospital this evening after reportedly suffering stab and slash wounds during a Hainault street fight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed officers came upon two men fighting in the street in New North Road at 5.44pm on Sunday, February 16.

A spokeswoman added: "The London Ambulance Service also attended and a man in his 30s was suffering a stab and slash wounds.

You may also want to watch:

"He was taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition."

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody.

A crime scene is still in place and Transport for London has confirmed the 150 bus route will be on diversion until police investigators have removed the scene.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact police on 101.