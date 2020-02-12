Search

Man left seriously injured after being hit with baseball bat by intruders in Chigwell

PUBLISHED: 14:39 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 12 February 2020

Hycliffe Gardens in Chigwell. Picture: Google

Four men wearing balaclavas who forced entry into a house in Chigwell have left a man with serious injuries after hitting him with a baseball bat.

Police were called to Hycliffe Gardens at 8.30pm last night, Tuesday, February 11, after receiving reports of an attempted robbery.

The four men had forced entry into a house and a man inside was assaulted when he challenged the intruders.

All four men got into a grey saloon-style car being driven by a fifth man in the direction of The Chase, police said.

No items have been reported stolen.

The man in his 50s was taken to hospital with potentially serious, but not life-changing injuries.

"We would like to speak to anyone who lives or was driving in the area and has a doorbell camera or dash cam footage," Det Sgt Neale Parker said.

"We are also keen to speak to those who were in the area around the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

"Anyone with information are asked to contact Loughton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/23441/20."

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

