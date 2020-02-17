Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A man who was suffering stab and slash wounds to his face from a Hainault street fight is now in a stable condition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed officers were called to two men fighting in the street in New North Road at 5.44pm on Sunday, February 16.

A spokesman added: "The London Ambulance Service also attended and a man in his 30s was suffering a stab and slash wounds.

You may also want to watch:

"He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody.

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact police on 101.