Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

PUBLISHED: 09:51 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 17 February 2020

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man who was suffering stab and slash wounds to his face from a Hainault street fight is now in a stable condition.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed officers were called to two men fighting in the street in New North Road at 5.44pm on Sunday, February 16.

A spokesman added: "The London Ambulance Service also attended and a man in his 30s was suffering a stab and slash wounds.

You may also want to watch:

"He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody.

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact police on 101.

Related articles

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

West Ham U23s ‘will love’ London Stadium outing

A general view of the pitch at London Stadium

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24