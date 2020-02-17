Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable
PUBLISHED: 09:51 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 17 February 2020
A man who was suffering stab and slash wounds to his face from a Hainault street fight is now in a stable condition.
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed officers were called to two men fighting in the street in New North Road at 5.44pm on Sunday, February 16.
A spokesman added: "The London Ambulance Service also attended and a man in his 30s was suffering a stab and slash wounds.
"He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody.
A crime scene remains in place.
Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact police on 101.