Hainault 42-year-old charged with possessing offensive weapon after man suffers stab and slash wounds in alleged street fight

PUBLISHED: 10:08 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 19 February 2020

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

A 42-year-old man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon after another man suffered stab and slash wounds in an alleged street fight Hainault on Sunday.

On Monday, February 17, Fernando Brito of New North Road was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 18.

He will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, March 18.

The offence relates to an alleged altercation in New North Road, at around 5.45pm on Sunday, February 16, as a result of which a man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital reportedly suffering from stab and slash wounds.

The injured party's condition is now stable.

