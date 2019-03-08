Search

Court orders Hainault fly-tipper to pay more than £1,000 after being caught dumping bed

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 May 2019

Kirsten McArthur, 45, of Foremark Close, Hainault was investigated by Redbridge Council after a resident witnessed her dumping rubbish at a car park near her home in November 2017.

Archant

A Hainault woman who dumped a bed base at a car park has been ordered to pay £1,226 by the courts.

Kirsten McArthur, 45, of Foremark Close, Hainault, was investigated after a resident witnessed her dumping the rubbish at a car park near her home in November 2017.

An initial fixed penalty fine of £400 was issued to McArthur for fly-tipping but despite reminders, the fine remained unpaid and as a result was brought before Barkingside Magistrates' Court in November 2018.

After failing to appear in court, a warrant for her arrest was issued and McArthur appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court on April 5.

The case was adjourned until April 26 where a fine of £600 - along with costs of £520, a victim surcharge of £60 and clear up costs of £46 - were handed out after McArthur pleaded guilty to dumping rubbish.

Barry Francis, operational director of Civic Pride said: "Fly-tipping is criminal behaviour and blights the borough's neighbourhoods.

"Our message is clear: this unacceptable behaviour won't be tolerated and we will continue our efforts to track down the offenders and bring them to justice.

"I want to thank the resident that reported the offence and for helping in our fightback against fly-tipping."

People who fly-tip are being shamed Crimewatch-style after the council launched its fight against fly-tipping last year.

Footage of people dumping on the streets of Redbridge are posted on a crime 'wall of shame' website page so that Redbridge residents can help catch the offenders.

