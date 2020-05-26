Redbridge Roundabout to become biodiverse Grow Zone

Redbridge Roundabout is about to become a biodiverse wonderland with more than 3,000 square metres turned into another of the borough’s Grow Zones.

Thames Water, which owns the area, is working with the initiative Wild Wanstead to shift to a seasonal cutting rota to allow grasses and wildflowers to mature.

The project is good for the environment and will also save money.

A spokesperson from Wild Wanstead said: “Wild meadows support eight times more biodiversity than regularly mown grass.

“It’s fantastic that Thames Water has got involved in the Grow Zones project – it will be fascinating to see how the habitat they’ve created develops and the kinds of wildlife it supports.

“Wanstead has the potential to be a haven for insects, birds and other creatures. Land just needs to be managed with wildlife in mind.”

Thames Water said: “By allowing wildflowers to grow on site we’re not only providing a boost to wildlife but also saving our customers money by cutting down on regular mowing.

“Providing public value is at the forefront of what we do at Thames Water and this project is just one of a number of ways we’re working to protect and enhance wild spaces within our region.”

Cllr Paul Donovan said the success of the Grow Zones has turned Wanstead into an even greener place to live.

He said: “The Thames Water meadowlands, when added to the other wild areas on Christchurch Green, George Green and other areas in Wanstead, will see a significant increase in biodiversity.

“When plans for low emission zones and cutting pollution in the area are also added to the mix, it can be seen that some real progress is being made in terms of making the environmental charter to make Wanstead a cleaner and greener place a reality.

“The work of Wild Wanstead, Cleaner Greener Wanstead, Wanstead Community Gardeners and other voluntary groups are really helping to transform the area in a positive, sustainable way.”

More information on the Grow Zones project can be found: https://www.wildwanstead.org/grow-zones