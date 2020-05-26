Search

Redbridge Roundabout to become biodiverse Grow Zone

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 May 2020

Redbridge Roundabout is set to become one of the borough's new

Redbridge Roundabout is set to become one of the borough's new "Grow Zones". Picture: Ron Jeffries

Archant

Redbridge Roundabout is about to become a biodiverse wonderland with more than 3,000 square metres turned into another of the borough’s Grow Zones.

Thames Water, which owns the area, is working with the initiative Wild Wanstead to shift to a seasonal cutting rota to allow grasses and wildflowers to mature.

The project is good for the environment and will also save money.

A spokesperson from Wild Wanstead said: “Wild meadows support eight times more biodiversity than regularly mown grass.

“It’s fantastic that Thames Water has got involved in the Grow Zones project – it will be fascinating to see how the habitat they’ve created develops and the kinds of wildlife it supports.

“Wanstead has the potential to be a haven for insects, birds and other creatures. Land just needs to be managed with wildlife in mind.”

You may also want to watch:

Thames Water said: “By allowing wildflowers to grow on site we’re not only providing a boost to wildlife but also saving our customers money by cutting down on regular mowing.

“Providing public value is at the forefront of what we do at Thames Water and this project is just one of a number of ways we’re working to protect and enhance wild spaces within our region.”

Cllr Paul Donovan said the success of the Grow Zones has turned Wanstead into an even greener place to live.

He said: “The Thames Water meadowlands, when added to the other wild areas on Christchurch Green, George Green and other areas in Wanstead, will see a significant increase in biodiversity.

“When plans for low emission zones and cutting pollution in the area are also added to the mix, it can be seen that some real progress is being made in terms of making the environmental charter to make Wanstead a cleaner and greener place a reality.

“The work of Wild Wanstead, Cleaner Greener Wanstead, Wanstead Community Gardeners and other voluntary groups are really helping to transform the area in a positive, sustainable way.”

More information on the Grow Zones project can be found: https://www.wildwanstead.org/grow-zones

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors' concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

Ilford stabbings: Two men charged and a third man arrested on suspicion of GBH

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Redbridge Council and MPs pledge support for parents' opposition to schools reopening until safe

Almost 600 people joined a zoom call on Thursday, May 21 to address fears over re-opening Redbridge schools until it's safe to do so. Picture: Roy Chacko

