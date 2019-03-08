Nine Redbridge parks named among best in the world

Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Seamus Harding, Francis Carter and Kevin Wackett Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

Nine council parks and open spaces in Redbridge have again been named as some of the best in the world after successfully retaining their coveted Green Flag Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The flags will be flying for another year in Claybury Park, Clayhall Park, Elmhurst Gardens, Goodmayes Park, Hainault Forest, Ilford War Memorial, Seven Kings Park, South Park and Valentines Park.

The international award from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy recognises the best parks and green spaces globally.

Council leader Councillor Jas Athwal said: "This is fantastic news and I am really pleased that our commitment to and continued investment in providing the very best parks for our residents to enjoy has been recognised once again with this prestigious award.

"These flags are a huge honour and a great tribute to the hard work of our parks team at Vision, as well as the volunteers and residents who contribute so much to making our parks places we can all be very proud of."

You may also want to watch:

This is the latest high-profile recognition for the borough's parks, with the council recently securing £4.2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and £1.2m from London Mayor Sadiq Khan to restore, rejuvenate and enhance Hainault Forest.

The council has also pledged additional investment of £1.6m for new and refurbished play areas in its green spaces and last week unveiled brand new facilities in Ilford's Loxford Park, the latest to be transformed.

Now in its third decade, the Green Flag is a sign to visitors that the open space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

Iain Varah, chief executive for Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure that manage the parks on behalf of Redbridge Council, said: "We are absolutely delighted to retain our Green Flag status for all nine parks.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Redbridge parks to such a high standard."

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd added: "Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag award.

"We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement."