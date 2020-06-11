Fly-tipping operation digs up dirt on those dumping rubbish across Redbridge

Redbridge Council went on a fly-tipping operation. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

A fly-tipping operation has led to Redbridge Council taking enforcement action against several people found to have dumped rubbish in the borough.

Under the operation, council enforcement officers teamed up with their colleagues in street cleansing to investigate and clear 31 fly-tips that had been dumped in and around Ilford over the weekend of May 28 and 29.

Among the 1.5 tonnes of rubbish discovered discarded on the borough’s streets was domestic waste, clothing, toys and furniture.

The day long operation took place on June 1, and led to enough evidence being found to identify and take enforcement action against several people in relation to nine of the fly-tips.

As part of its Our Streets strategy, Redbridge Council is taking a zero-tolerance stance on grime crime and will fine or prosecute any individual or business caught dumping rubbish in the borough.

Cabinet member for civic pride, Cllr John Howard, said: “Dumping rubbish and destroying our environment is a criminal offence and we will not tolerate it.

“All of our residents deserve to live in a clean and safe environment.

“This is especially important now in the face of this pandemic. It is up to all of us to keep our streets clean, and report those we see fly-tipping.

“The council won’t hesitate to bring down the full weight of the law to prosecute those caught making a mess of our borough.”

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal, added: “Redbridge is our home and we all have a responsibility to keep it clean by disposing of our rubbish responsibly.

“There are some who choose to chuck their rubbish on the street, creating health hazards and ruining our local environment. This is unacceptable.

“Our uniformed enforcement officers and street cleansing team are working hard to clear up rubbish and catch those responsible.”

Residents can report fly-tips in the borough via this website: https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/report-it/ to help the council stay on top of the fly-tipping in the area.

For more information about disposing of waste and recycling in the borough please visit: https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/bins-waste-and-recycling/