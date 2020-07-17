Grants available for wildlife projects in Redbridge, Havering and Barking & Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 July 2020
Essex & Suffolk Water has launched an expansion of its Branch Out scheme with project funding up for grabs to help benefit the natural environment, wildlife and local communities in its area, including Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Havering.
The company is offering grants from £10,000 upwards for Priority Habitats projects (with matched funding required) and up to £15,000 for Invasive Non-Native Species projects. Applications close on September 14.
Essex & Suffolk Water’s conservation and land manager Miranda Cooper, said: “The two new strands of funding should really help reverse declines in biodiversity loss and provide renewed effort to help tackle invasive non-native species across our region. This will all help build resilience which is essential for supporting a healthy natural environment.”
https://www.nwg.co.uk/responsibility/environment/branch-out-funds/
