Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Redbridge Council first to offer wireless charging for electric cars

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 July 2019

More residents in Redbridge are buying greener vehicles despite the government cutting electric car subsidies. Picture: PA Images

More residents in Redbridge are buying greener vehicles despite the government cutting electric car subsidies. Picture: PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

More residents in Redbridge are buying greener vehicles despite the government cutting electric car subsidies.

According to Department of Transport figures, 563 electric cars were bought by residents in the 12 months up to March 2019, compared to 314 in the same period the year before.

This increase is despite the government cutting subsidies by £1,000 to £3,500 in November 2018.

Redbridge Council said it is encouraging residents to switch to greener vehicles to help with air quality and health.

The local authority is the first borough in the capital to offer residents wireless charging of electric cars by working closely with Char.gy - an electric car company backed by a government pilot scheme, seeking to spell the end of trailing cables making life easier for those with electric vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal, said Redbridge is determined to be the front-runners for improving air quality to ensure it is one of the cleanest and greenest boroughs in London.

"We are facing a climate emergency and switching to electric vehicles is one way we can help reduce emissions and save the planet," he said.

"Our children deserve to grow up with clean air and healthy lungs and schemes like this can make a huge difference to levels of air pollution."

Cabinet member for civic pride, Councillor John Howard added: "We were one of the first boroughs in the capital to install a public rapid charge point for electric vehicles, as well as offer residents with electric vehicles free parking permits for controlled parking zones."

Across the UK, the number of plug-in electric cars rose by 38pc over the last year, the smallest increase since the government started offering subsidies for purchasing green vehicles in 2011, and much lower than the 150pc increase in 2015.

Stuart Pocock, chief operating officer at the Renewable Energy Association, said: "The overall growth slowdown of electric vehicles could signal a move away from petrol and diesel hybrids towards the greater uptake of battery electric vehicles.

"If we are to improve air quality and reach net zero emissions by 2050 we need to speed up the move towards battery electric vehicles and a rise in the sale of these signals a step in the right direction."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)

Redbridge Council first to offer wireless charging for electric cars

More residents in Redbridge are buying greener vehicles despite the government cutting electric car subsidies. Picture: PA Images

Woodford set to start season calling Harlow Town ‘home’

Jack Grosvenor in action for Woodford Town last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with improvements shown in Southend United encounter

Reece Grant of Dagenham scores and celebrates with Joe Quigley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists