Redbridge Council first to offer wireless charging for electric cars

More residents in Redbridge are buying greener vehicles despite the government cutting electric car subsidies.

According to Department of Transport figures, 563 electric cars were bought by residents in the 12 months up to March 2019, compared to 314 in the same period the year before.

This increase is despite the government cutting subsidies by £1,000 to £3,500 in November 2018.

Redbridge Council said it is encouraging residents to switch to greener vehicles to help with air quality and health.

The local authority is the first borough in the capital to offer residents wireless charging of electric cars by working closely with Char.gy - an electric car company backed by a government pilot scheme, seeking to spell the end of trailing cables making life easier for those with electric vehicles.

Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal, said Redbridge is determined to be the front-runners for improving air quality to ensure it is one of the cleanest and greenest boroughs in London.

"We are facing a climate emergency and switching to electric vehicles is one way we can help reduce emissions and save the planet," he said.

"Our children deserve to grow up with clean air and healthy lungs and schemes like this can make a huge difference to levels of air pollution."

Cabinet member for civic pride, Councillor John Howard added: "We were one of the first boroughs in the capital to install a public rapid charge point for electric vehicles, as well as offer residents with electric vehicles free parking permits for controlled parking zones."

Across the UK, the number of plug-in electric cars rose by 38pc over the last year, the smallest increase since the government started offering subsidies for purchasing green vehicles in 2011, and much lower than the 150pc increase in 2015.

Stuart Pocock, chief operating officer at the Renewable Energy Association, said: "The overall growth slowdown of electric vehicles could signal a move away from petrol and diesel hybrids towards the greater uptake of battery electric vehicles.

"If we are to improve air quality and reach net zero emissions by 2050 we need to speed up the move towards battery electric vehicles and a rise in the sale of these signals a step in the right direction."